Blossomgame recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's loss against College Park.

Blossomgame continued his fantastic overall play recently by tallying his second straight double-double while finishing in double figures offensively for a seventh consecutive outing. With Rio Grande Valley this season, the Clemson product is dropping 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.