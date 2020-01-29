Jaron Blossomgame: Continues fantastic play
Blossomgame recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in Tuesday's loss against College Park.
Blossomgame continued his fantastic overall play recently by tallying his second straight double-double while finishing in double figures offensively for a seventh consecutive outing. With Rio Grande Valley this season, the Clemson product is dropping 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...