Jaron Blossomgame: Leads Vipers with 23
Blossomgame added 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists during Sunday's loss at Iowa.
In 23 minutes off the bench Sunday, Blossomgame paced the Vipers' offensive attack by totaling 23 points over fabulous shooting from the field despite missing all three of his three-pointer attempts. In 15 G League games this year thus far, the Clemson product is averaging 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.
