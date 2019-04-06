Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available Friday
Thompson (rest) will play Friday night against Golden State, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
After getting Thursday night off for rest purposes, Thompson will be back in action for Friday's clash. He figures to take on his usual role and start at center.
