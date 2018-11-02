Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 10 points Thursday
Thompson tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 110-91 loss to Denver.
Thompson continues to roll with the starting lineup, putting up 10 points in 28 minutes Thursday. His playing time goes against the Cavaliers apparent desire to develop their youth. Whether his position as the starter stick or not, he is still not worth rostering in standard leagues except perhaps as a rebounding streamer.
