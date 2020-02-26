Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Another 20 point effort

Brown amassed 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over Portland.

Brown has now scored at least 20 points in three straight games, putting up top-40 numbers over that same period. The All-Star break appears to have worked in favor of Brown who had been struggling with a myriad of injuries. We also need to factor in that Kemba Walker (knee) has missed the last three games, affording Brown a more proactive role. With that being said, he should be a solid mid-round guy the rest of the way and warrants a roster spot in all fantasy formats.