Brown closed Thursday's 127-112 win over the Suns with 37 points (14-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes.

Brown has now scored 20-plus points in all 10 games since the All-Star break, and he has scored 25 points or more in eight of those instances. While his free throw shooting has slipped in that span, Brown has shown tremendous efficiency from the field while keeping his turnovers to a minimum. Since the All-Star game, Brown is averaging 28.9 points per game on 54.0 percent shooting (including 40.6 percent from three on 6.9 3PA/G), 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.