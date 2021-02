Brown (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brown entered the day carrying a questionable designation, and he's now been ruled out due to soreness in his left knee, which cropped up following Friday's win over the Pacers. The Celtics are likely being cautious with the first-time-All-Star, so Brown should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against the Clippers.