Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game in Chicago, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday's absence will mark his fourth straight due to a shoulder injury, which has since been reclassified as an AC joint sprain after previously being labeled as a bruise. Jaylen Brown (knee), and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) have also been ruled out, while Jayson Tatum (ankle) is questionable, so the Celtics could be going to their depth early Saturday. As a result, the likes of Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Jaden Springer and Oshae Brissett could be in line for healthier workloads than usual.