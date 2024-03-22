Porzingis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis will be able to suit up for a third consecutive game despite his hamstring injury. He didn't have a minutes restriction Wednesday against the Bucks, but the Celtics could manage his workload more during Friday's matchup since it's the first half of a back-to-back set.