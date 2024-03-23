Porzingis amassed 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and three steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 129-102 win over Detroit.

The 28-year-old big continues to have his minutes capped due to a nagging hamstring injury, as Boston works to keep Porzingis on the court for the playoffs. The restriction hasn't kept him from posting solid numbers, though, and through three games since returning to the lineup Porzingis has averaged 18.7 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.