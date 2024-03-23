Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game versus the Bulls due to right hamstring injury management, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis doesn't appear to have suffered any injury, but the Celtics are opting to play it cautiously on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. With Al Horford (toe) questionable, Luke Kornet could be in line for another start. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Atlanta.