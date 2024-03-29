Porzingis notched 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Porzingis didn't have his best shooting performance and needed 20 shots to score 20 points, but he still found a way to salvage his fantasy stat line due to his contributions in peripheral categories, particularly as a rebounder and defensive anchor down low. Porzingis has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 12 appearances since the All-Star break, and while he might hold a semi-secondary role on offense behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, he remains extremely valuable in fantasy due to his two-way ability and stat-filling capacity.