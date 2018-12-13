Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 38 points in 40 minutes

Irving accounted for 38 points (12-28 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal across 40 minutes Wednesday as Boston topped Washington.

Irving returned from his one-game absence with a bang Wednesday, posting one of his best scoring performances of the 2018-19 season. The Celtics are cooking on offense and Irving is leading the charge while other major contributors are on the mend. It's reasonable to expect performances such as this one will become more common as the Celtics continue to come together and build on their current hot-streak and it becomes the new norm.