Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Pours in 38 points in 40 minutes
Irving accounted for 38 points (12-28 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, and one steal across 40 minutes Wednesday as Boston topped Washington.
Irving returned from his one-game absence with a bang Wednesday, posting one of his best scoring performances of the 2018-19 season. The Celtics are cooking on offense and Irving is leading the charge while other major contributors are on the mend. It's reasonable to expect performances such as this one will become more common as the Celtics continue to come together and build on their current hot-streak and it becomes the new norm.
More News
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Monday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Not on injury report for Saturday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Suffers minor shoulder injury•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Scores team-high 22 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Hands out nine assists Saturday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.