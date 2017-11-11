Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will not return Friday

Irving is being monitored for a concussion and will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.

Irving took a shot to the face early in the first quarter. He subsequently headed to the locker room and was seen bleeding significantly. The Celtics are going to err on the side of caution with their prized point guard and keep him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier will presumably see a boost in minutes as a result. Expect an update on Irving's status once more information is made available.