Wagner finished with just two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to the Mavs.

Making his first start for the Celtics in only his fourth game with the team, Wagner picked up three fouls in his 16 minutes of action and wasn't able to provide much resistance against Dallas' Kristaps Porzginis. The Michigan product moved into the lineup with Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) and Robert Williams (illness) out, and he likely won't see many starts the rest of the way so long as one of Williams or Thompson is healthy.