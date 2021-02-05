Pritchard (knee) is available Friday against the Clippers.
Pritchard hasn't played since Jan. 22 while recovering from a sprained knee. His availability is especially impactful Friday, as the Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown (knee).
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Wednesday return possible•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Out two weeks•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't return Friday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Helped to locker room•