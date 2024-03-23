Pritchard will return to a reserve role in Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The Celtics are opting to go with a big frontcourt against the Bulls, so Pritchard will come off the bench. However, Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Jaylen Brown (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) are all out, so the point guard could still see a healthy workload as a reserve.