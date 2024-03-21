Pritchard chipped in 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 win over the Bucks.

Pritchard shifted back to the bench Wednesday with Jayson Tatum returning from a one-game absence. Pritchard provided heavy minutes with Jrue Holiday (shoulder) sidelined, with the former playing particularly well in the second quarter to help Boston enter halftime with a double-digit lead. He's now scored in double digits in six of his last seven games and has hit five threes over his last two appearances. There were plenty of questions in the offseason regarding the Celtics' bench, but Pritchard has carved a decisive role for himself on the top team in the NBA.