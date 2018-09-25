Celtics' Robert Williams: Sits out scrimmage, to play in preseason opener
Williams (knee) went through a full workout Tuesday morning, but sat out the Celtics' scrimmage later in the day, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports. Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects Williams to play in the preseason opener Friday against the Hornets.
Williams was expected to be a full go heading into camp, but it appears the Celtics took it easy on the rookie during Day 1. Still, the plan is to have him available for the team's first exhibition contest later this week, so Williams should be upping his activity in the coming few days. Look for him to be without restrictions by the time the regular season approaches.
