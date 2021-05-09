Thompson will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Heat.
Thompson got a start in Friday's loss to the Bulls with Robert Williams (toe) sidelined, but the usual starter's return Sunday means Thompson will head back to his normal bench role. He likely won't be quite as effective off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Flirts with double-double•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Cleared without restrictions•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Probable vs. Bulls•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Out vs. Magic•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Added to injury report•
-
Celtics' Tristan Thompson: Back in starting five•