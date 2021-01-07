Thompson is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to health and safety protocols.
Thompson, along with several other non-star teammates, are questionable ahead of Friday's game due to health and safety protocols. Keep an eye on the situation, as it could result in a bare bones rotation for Boston.
