Gallinari is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to an ankle injury, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gallinari was previously reported to be ready to play on Friday but it appears the team has decided to exercise caution with regard to his status. While it appears he's likely to suit up it's not 100 percent certain. If he's held out or limited look for JaMychal Green to see some extra minutes.