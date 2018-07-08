Clippers' Jerome Robinson: Sitting out Sunday to rest
Robinson will sit out Sunday's Summer League action against the Kings to rest, Jovan Buha of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The Clippers first-round pick of the 2018 NBA Draft will miss the contest, which is the team's second in three days and will be the middle game in a stretch of three games in four days. In his pro debut Friday, Robinson scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 25 minutes.
