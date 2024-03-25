Leonard registered 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to the 76ers.

Leonard has been his dominant self over the last few days, and the star forward is silently going on a hot streak, scoring at least 20 points in each of his last six appearances despite the fact the Clippers have only gone 3-3 in that stretch. Leonard is averaging 22.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game since the All-Star break.