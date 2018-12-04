Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Wednesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Wednesday against Memphis, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute will miss another game because of left knee soreness. He'll be considered a game-time decision for the Clippers next matchup, which is slated for Saturday against Miami.

