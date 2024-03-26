George supplied 26 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-116 loss to the Pacers.

George and fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard both put up 26 points Monday, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Clippers from dropping their fifth straight home game. George made solid contributions on defense with two steals and a block but finished with very modest numbers on the boards and as a distributor for the second straight game. He's a good bet for 20-plus points most times he takes the court, with much of his scoring coming from deep -- he's knocked down multiple triples in 15 straight contests dating back to Feb. 22.