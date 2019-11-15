George collected 33 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Pelicans.

George (shoulder) was stellar in his season debut, pouring in points galore despite being limited by foul trouble. He finished with more turnovers (five) than assists, but it was nevertheless an extremely impressive performance given it was his first tilt of 2019-20. He'll look to build on this effort during Saturday's matchup versus a Hawks team that likely lacks the defensive ability necessary to stifle George's game.