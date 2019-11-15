Clippers' Paul George: Scores 33 in season debut
George collected 33 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Pelicans.
George (shoulder) was stellar in his season debut, pouring in points galore despite being limited by foul trouble. He finished with more turnovers (five) than assists, but it was nevertheless an extremely impressive performance given it was his first tilt of 2019-20. He'll look to build on this effort during Saturday's matchup versus a Hawks team that likely lacks the defensive ability necessary to stifle George's game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...