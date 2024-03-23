George closed Friday's 125-117 win over the Trail Blazers with 31 points (10-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes.

George was extremely efficient as a scorer and led the Clippers to victory here in a game that turned out to be far more complicated than initially expected. George has been on a tear of late and has eclipsed the 20-point mark in nine games in a row, averaging 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a combined 2.9 steals-plus-blocks in that stretch.