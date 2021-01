George had 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one block in Friday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.

George shot 5-of-15 in Wednesday's game at Golden State. He fared much better Friday, with the four missed shots being his least in a game all season. George's only downside that night was his fourth-quarter performance in which he scored just two points across 11 minutes.