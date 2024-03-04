Westbrook underwent surgery on his fractured left hand Monday, and the hope is that he will return before the start of the playoffs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Westbrook will miss multiple weeks after fracturing his hand during Friday's blowout win over the Wizards. In Westbrook's absence, Norman Powell and Bones Hyland saw increased roles off the bench versus Minnesota on Sunday, and that'll likely continue for the remainder of the regular season. The Clippers may want to see Westbrook return for the final few games of the regular season to get a rhythm ahead of the postseason, but the veteran point guard can be dropped in every standard league at this point.