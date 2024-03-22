Westbrook (hand) is expected to return to game action next week, perhaps as soon as Monday versus the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Westbrook had surgery to repair his fractured left hand three weeks ago and is already nearing a return, though he probably still has a few hurdles to clear. Even if Westbrook suits up next week, he'll likely be limited off the bench, so his fantasy value remains stunted. On the season, Westbrook is averaging 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 22.6 minutes, but his production has been sporadic.