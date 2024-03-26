Westbrook (hand) has been cleared for Monday's game against Indiana, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports. He will not face a minute restriction

Westbrook will take the court for the first time since March 1 after suffering a fractured hand. Coach Tyronn Lue expressed his excitement to have Westbrook's energy and "pop" back in the lineup, and Westbrook has been diligently maintaining his conditioning while sidelined, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.