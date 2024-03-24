Westbrook (hand) is expected to return to action Monday against the Pacers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

The Clippers have yet to officially clear Westbrook for the second leg of a back-to-back set following Sunday's 121-107 loss to the 76ers, but all signs point to the veteran point guard being ready to go after he missed the past three weeks while recovering from surgery on his fractured left hand. Over his five post-All-Star break appearances before suffering the injury, Westbrook averaged 7.4 points, 2.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 16.8 minutes per contest, a level of playing time and production that probably renders him more of a 14-team league commodity. He should reclaim backup point guard duties Monday after the Clippers relied primarily on Bones Hyland to handle that role during Westbrook's absence.