Westbrook exited Friday's matchup with the Wizards after suffering a left hand fracture, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Westbrook tallied six points (1-3 FG), four rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes prior to sustaining the injury. It is unclear at this time what his recovery timeline will look like. Should the veteran point guard indeed miss time, Bones Hyland would presumably be the prime beneficiary, while Terance Mann and Norman Powell could also see an increase in minutes.