Mann tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 125-118 win over the Heat.

With four of the Clippers' typical starters (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nicolas Batum and Patrick Beverley) out for either injuries or rest, Mann was one of several players thrust into expanded roles on the top unit. Though he sported a meager 14.3 percent usage rate while Marcus Morris, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac shouldered most of the offensive burden, Mann hit the boards hard and was efficient with his shooting. Beverley (rest) should be back for Wednesday's game against the Jazz and Leonard (lower leg) and Batum (concussion) will also have decent odds of returning, so Mann would likely move back to the bench in a sub-30-minute role in that scenario.