Mann had 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and one assist across 30 minutes in a 138-100 win Friday against the Kings.

The absence of Lou Williams (hip) gave Mann more playing time than usual. Mann's production Friday elevated his season averages to 3.0 PPG and 2.9 RPG. Unless some Clipper players become unavailable, he will unlikely provide useful fantasy value this season.