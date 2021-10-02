The 2021-22 NBA season is fast approaching. The season's start date is Oct. 19, and Fantasy owners around the country are racing to prepare their 2021 Fantasy basketball strategy in time. The Milwaukee Bucks are striving to repeat after their championship run, but LeBron James and the Lakers, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets and many other teams have different plans. Those players will all go off the board early in your drafts, but well-prepared Fantasy owners know they have to plan for much more than that.

Once your draft gets past the can't-miss players, do you know who to target? When you need a middle-round guard, how should you choose between Anthony Edwards and CJ McCollum? That's where the a great set of 2021 Fantasy basketball rankings can help you identify 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Before making any 2021 Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the 2021 Fantasy basketball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy basketball sleepers the model is predicting: Wendell Carter Jr. After two and a half seasons in Chicago, Carter ended up with the Orlando Magic for the final part of last season after a trade. He seems to have found a role there, scoring 11.7 points per game and grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game, both slight increases from his time with the Bulls.

While his stats didn't change by a ton in 22 games with the Magic in 2021, Carter's future in Orlando looks brighter than it did with the Bulls. The latest 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP rankings have Carter far above Mo Bamba, his teammate and competition at center for the Magic. Carter's 2021 Fantasy basketball ADP sits at 36, which matches up with his expected production. Bamba's ADP and expected production both sit at pick No. 70. While the team may have to choose between the two big men in the long term, Fantasy owners don't necessarily have to worry about that for the upcoming season.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts

The model is also projecting Pistons guard Cade Cunningham as one of its top 2021 Fantasy basketball breakouts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is a jumbo guard out of Oklahoma State and he is going to be a matchup nightmare with his combination of size, speed and ball handling ability. Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game during his lone season in college and could be a regular triple-double threat in the NBA.

Cunningham can take opponents off the bounce and is also a solid 3-point shooter. The 19-year-old shot 40 percent from the 3-point line last season, and that's going to make him a nightmare to defend in pick-and-roll situations. Look for Cunningham to control the pace of the game as a floor general and playmaker. That's a big reason why the model ranks him as a top-25 guard entering the 2021-22 NBA season.

Top 2021 Fantasy basketball busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Boston forward Robert Williams III as one of its biggest Fantasy basketball busts. The Celtics signed Williams to a four-year contract extension this offseason, hoping he can play a big role moving forward. He has struggled with injuries early in his career, dealing with hip, back, knee and foot issues during his first few seasons in the NBA.

Williams III only played 18.9 minutes per game last year, scoring 8.0 points per contest. He has plenty left to prove this season, which is why the model has identified him as a bust. Williams is being drafted as the No. 30 forward on average, but the model has him listed at No. 53 at that position. He is a player that owners should stay away from early in the draft.

