Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Donovan Mitchell starting to look like a star, while Alec Burks is resurgent for Jazz

Up Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons G

Jackson is in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds while shooting a blistering 60.9 percent from the field – including 42.1 percent from three-point range – over the last five games. That surge has helped boost his season-long shooting numbers to a career-best 48.4 percent and 38.6 percent, respectively. With four games of 20 points or more in four of his last five contests, Jackson's production appears to only be getting more prolific as the season unfolds.

Up Rajon Rondo New Orleans Pelicans G

Rondo finally made his season debut on Nov. 13, and although it took a few games for him to find his stride, he's now strung together three straight double-doubles. With Anthony Davis battling a groin injury, Rondo's role should only expand in the coming games. Moreover, with proficient scorers like Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the floor alongside him, Rondo's assist totals should remain robust in the long-term.

Up Austin Rivers Los Angeles Clippers G

While the impending return of Milos Teodosic will bring some relief, Rivers could be slated for starting point guard duties for the balance of the season now that Patrick Beverley (knee) is sidelined. He's scored in double digits in nine of the 11 games that Beverley has missed since Nov. 10, and Rivers just set a new season high with 30 points against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Rivers is averaging 19.4 points (on 46.7 percent shooting), 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his last five, and he's sporting a 22.9 percent usage rate since Beverley went out.

Up Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors G

Lowry wasn't quite looking like himself to open the season, but his recent play has been much more reminiscent of the perennial All-Star he's been in recent years. He's averaging 20.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.1 made three-pointers per game over the last 10 contests, and he's been even more aggressive of late. Lowry is averaging 13.7 field goal attempts over his last three games, a notable bump from his season-long average of 11.8 per game.

Down Terry Rozier Boston Celtics G

Rozier had been providing career-best offensive contributions earlier in the season, but he's hit a wall of late. He's now scored in single digits in each of the last four games and nine of his last 11 overall. Rozier's field goal percentage on the season sits at a subpar 37.0 percent, and he's hit only a third of his attempts over the last three games.

Down Yogi Ferrell Dallas Mavericks G

Ferrell enjoyed a measure of success in his last game against the Nuggets on Monday (16 points in 25 minutes), but it remains to be seen whether that will last. After all, he'd scored in single digits in his six previous games while shooting well under 40.0 percent during that span. Ferrell is still seeing a solid amount of playing time on the second unit, but he's seen a drop in scoring average and shot attempts over last season.

