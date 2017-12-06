Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch: Donovan Mitchell starting to look like a star, while Alec Burks is resurgent for Jazz
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have them making up ground. Should Fantasy players expect it to continue?
Every two weeks, we'll take a look around the league at whose stock is moving up, and who is on the way down. We'll be reacting to the latest news and performances, with an eye on who might be for real and who is just on a hot streak.
|Up
Reggie Jackson Detroit Pistons G
|Jackson is in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season, averaging 21.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds while shooting a blistering 60.9 percent from the field – including 42.1 percent from three-point range – over the last five games. That surge has helped boost his season-long shooting numbers to a career-best 48.4 percent and 38.6 percent, respectively. With four games of 20 points or more in four of his last five contests, Jackson's production appears to only be getting more prolific as the season unfolds.
|Up
Rajon Rondo New Orleans Pelicans G
|Rondo finally made his season debut on Nov. 13, and although it took a few games for him to find his stride, he's now strung together three straight double-doubles. With Anthony Davis battling a groin injury, Rondo's role should only expand in the coming games. Moreover, with proficient scorers like Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the floor alongside him, Rondo's assist totals should remain robust in the long-term.Giannis Antetokounmpo --- and to a lesser extent, Khris Middleton -- Bledsoe's 25.7 percent usage rate thus far is encouraging.
|Up
Austin Rivers Los Angeles Clippers G
|While the impending return of Milos Teodosic will bring some relief, Rivers could be slated for starting point guard duties for the balance of the season now that Patrick Beverley (knee) is sidelined. He's scored in double digits in nine of the 11 games that Beverley has missed since Nov. 10, and Rivers just set a new season high with 30 points against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Rivers is averaging 19.4 points (on 46.7 percent shooting), 5.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds over his last five, and he's sporting a 22.9 percent usage rate since Beverley went out.
|Up
Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors G
|Lowry wasn't quite looking like himself to open the season, but his recent play has been much more reminiscent of the perennial All-Star he's been in recent years. He's averaging 20.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.1 made three-pointers per game over the last 10 contests, and he's been even more aggressive of late. Lowry is averaging 13.7 field goal attempts over his last three games, a notable bump from his season-long average of 11.8 per game.
|Down
Terry Rozier Boston Celtics G
|Rozier had been providing career-best offensive contributions earlier in the season, but he's hit a wall of late. He's now scored in single digits in each of the last four games and nine of his last 11 overall. Rozier's field goal percentage on the season sits at a subpar 37.0 percent, and he's hit only a third of his attempts over the last three games.
|Down
Yogi Ferrell Dallas Mavericks G
|Ferrell enjoyed a measure of success in his last game against the Nuggets on Monday (16 points in 25 minutes), but it remains to be seen whether that will last. After all, he'd scored in single digits in his six previous games while shooting well under 40.0 percent during that span. Ferrell is still seeing a solid amount of playing time on the second unit, but he's seen a drop in scoring average and shot attempts over last season.
|Down
Tyus Jones Minnesota Timberwolves G
|Jones would have received the opposite designation a week ago, but Jeff Teague's return from an Achilles injury has knocked him back down to a definitive reserve role. He's scored a combined seven points in the three games since Teague came back and has seen no more than 16 minutes in any of those contests. With a similarly abbreviated role projected to be the norm going forward, Jones' stock has taken a tumble.
|Up
Alec Burks Utah Jazz G
|Finally healthy, Burks is enjoying his best season in years, and he's particularly picked it up over the last four games with Rodney Hood (ankle) out. Burks is averaging 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 57.1 percent (including 44.4 percent from three-point range) over that span, while his 43.3 percent success rate from the field on the season is his best since 2013-14.Chris Paul's return may put a slight dent in his usage, but conversely, it also affords him one of the most effective facilitators in the league with which to continue piling up the numbers.
|Up
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G
|Mitchell just keeps climbing, notching tallies of 31 and a career-high 41 points in two of his last four games. Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points (on 52.3 percent shooting, including 46.7 percent from three-point range), 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in his last five contests, and as a primary source of offense on the typically defensive-minded Jazz, his arrow should only continue trending upward.Timberwolves , Butler appears to be settling into his comfort zone.
|Up
Caris LeVert Brooklyn Nets G
|The 2016 first-round pick is thriving in his role on the second unit, scoring in double-digits in seven of his last 10 games. LeVert is seeing an average of 25.9 minutes per contest, leading to career-best scoring (10.6), rebounds (3.7), assists (3.3) and steals (1.3) averages. His 9.9 shot attempts per game have helped generate a solid, 21.5-percent usage rate, a level of involvement that bodes well for continued success.Kemba Walker is the driving force in the Hornets ' offense and Dwight Howard has made his presence felt, Batum has wasted no time in jumping into the fray, already averaging 11.3 shot attempts per game.
|Up
Dwyane Wade Cleveland Cavaliers G
|Wade appears to have found his niche in the Cavs' rotation, as evidenced by his seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and averages of 15.7 points (on 51.3 percent shooting), 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games. His minutes (25.6) and field goal attempts (11.5 per game) over that span are also encouraging.
|Down
Evan Turner Portland Trail Blazers G
|Turner's reputation as a dependable source of multi-category production has taken a hit lately, as he's averaging a modest 5.2 points (on 30.8 percent shooting), 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last 10 games. He's now shooting a career-low 38.6 percent from the field on the season, including an unsightly 19.5 percent from three-point range.
|Up
DeMarre Carroll Brooklyn Nets F
|Carroll has double-digit scoring tallies in 12 of his last 15 games, and he's posted his first pair of 20-point performances of the season in the last four games. That recent surge has helped resulted in averages of 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists over his last five contests.
|Up
Bojan Bogdanovic Indiana Pacers F
|Traditionally a prolific-but-inconsistent scorer, Bogdanovic is beginning to steady his production to the delight of Fantasy owners. He's scored between 15 and 26 points in eight of the last 10 contests, averaging 17.4 points (on 52.0 percent shooting, including 47.4 percent from three-point range), 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game during that span.
|Down
Arron Afflalo Orlando Magic G
|Afflalo has often been a dependable source of offense over his long career, but that's far from the case this season. A career-worst 31.1 percent shooting percentage is largely to blame, and a career-low 12.2 minutes per game is leading to low-water marks in scoring (2.2 points), rebounds (1.5), assists (0.6) and shot attempts (2.4).
|Up
Marcus Morris Boston Celtics F
|Morris is still experiencing some trouble with his knee, but he's been producing when on the floor. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in nine of the last 13 games and has hauled in at least five boards in eight of those contests. While the Celtics' offense outside of Kyrie Irving tends to alternate contributors quite frequently, Morris' 23.0 percent usage rate and 1.17 points per possession are evidence of his consistent level of involvement.
|Up
Zach Randolph Sacramento Kings F
|Randolph has been one of the few Fantasy bright spots in what has been a dismal campaign for the Kings thus far, as he's averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his first 21 games, while also posting his best shooting percentage (49.6) since the 2010-11 campaign. He's been even hotter as of late, eclipsing 20 points in three of his past six games and averaging 17.8 points (on 57.1 percent shooting), 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists during that stretch. While wear and tear is always a concern with a veteran like Randolph, his stock is definitively high for the time being.
|Down
Jae Crowder Cleveland Cavaliers F
|Crowder is drawing starts at the four while Kevin Love holds down the center spot in Tristan Thompson's (calf) stead, but the results have been less-than-inspiring lately. Crowder has scored in single digits in four of the last five games, shooting just 35.7 percent from the floor over that span. With the outsized usage rates of LeBron James and Love, Crowder remains a decidedly secondary figure in the Cavaliers' offensive hierarchy. That's not likely to change any time soon with the respective returns of Thompson, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas on the horizon.
|Up
Myles Turner Indiana Pacers C
|Turner has been turning it up over his last five games, averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 30.2 minutes. He's posted double-digit scoring in each of those contests and is remaining aggressive, averaging a career-high 11.2 shot attempts on the season. With an increasing profile in the Pacers' offense, his Fantasy fortunes are trending in the right direction.
|Up
DeAndre Jordan Los Angeles Clippers C
|Blake Griffin's extended absence was bound to result in a bump in Jordan's production, and that's been borne out over the first three games without Griffin. Jordan is averaging 13.0 points and 15.0 rebounds over those contests, while shooting 85.0 percent from the field, with all three numbers representing significant upticks over his season-long figures. With Griffin's absence expected to last for several more weeks, Jordan's prospects are trending in the right direction.
|Down
Kosta Koufos Sacramento Kings C
|Koufos was producing at a strong per-minute clip earlier in the season, but his contributions have taken a serious hit lately. He's gone scoreless in three of his last six games, and he's scored no more than four points in the other three contests during that span. Koufos is averaging just 2.5 shot attempts over the last six games, and his modest rebounding (3.8 per game) isn't coming close to compensating for his offensive downturn. Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy going forward, keeping his Fantasy value decidedly depressed. There is no reason to own him.
