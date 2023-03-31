There wasn't too much to keep track of on Thursday with only four teams hitting the hardwood. While both games were double-digit blowouts, there were plenty of notable stat lines. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates were duds on the second night of a back-to-back, but we'll go over who's hot and more here ahead of Friday's loaded 13-game slate.

Who's hot

Tatum has completely dominated the Milwaukee Bucks this season. The Boston Celtics forward scored at least 40 points against his team's Eastern Conference rival for the second time this year on Thursday. Tatum scored 40 points with eight rebounds and sank eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. He's now averaging 34.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this week on 62.2 percent shooting.

Ingram kept on rolling against the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The New Orleans Pelicans swingman notched his second career triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Ingram finished up his most productive month of the season so far averaging an impressive 7.2 dimes per game. He'll likely need to do more heavy lifting in April with Zion Williamson still on the mend.

Murray didn't quite explode like I thought he would without Jokic in the lineup on Thursday, but he put together another strong showing. The point guard scored 20 points with seven assists and four rebounds on a cold 6-for-15 shooting night. He's averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from deep over his last three outings. He could put together some solid stat lines down the stretch if Denver continues to be cautious with the reigning MVP before the postseason.

Who's not

Herbert Jones NO • SG • #5 PPG 9.4 RPG 4 BPG .56 View Profile

Jones has never been known as a prolific scorer, but his offense has dropped significantly in late March. He scored six points on 2-of-6 shooting on Thursday and has scored seven or fewer points in five of his last six games. His shooting percentages have been respectable enough, but Fantasy managers would probably appreciate a little bit more from the defensive specialist. Especially when the Pelicans have been lacking depth at forward.

Tournament DFS play

John Collins ATL • PF • #20 PPG 13 RPG 6.6 BPG 1.06 View Profile

One of the under-the-radar names on Friday's injury report is De'Andre Hunter. The Atlanta Hawks forward has been ruled against the Brooklyn Nets, and Collins should benefit from his absence. Collins is averaging 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game without Hunter this season. The big man has also dominated his matchup against Dorian Finney-Smith and boasts averages of 23.2 points and 10.6 rebounds through 10 meetings with the former Dallas Mavericks forward. If you're looking for variance in a huge slate, Collins just might be your guy.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.