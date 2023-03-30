Wednesday was a busy day in the NBA. Twenty teams tipped-off in the 10-game slate and a pair of Milwaukee Bucks stole the show in spectacular fashion while Khris Middleton took a day off. All-Star talent showed up and showed out, but lesser-known players also put up some strong stat lines. We'll reflect on some of the most notable performances by listing who's hot and who's not before giving out a Thursday DFS play here.

Who's hot

Jrue Holiday outscored Antetokounmpo by double-digits, but the two-time MVP paced all players in Fantasy points. He notched his fifth triple-double of the season by totaling 38 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists. Antetokounmpo made 14 of his 18 field goal attempts to eclipse 76 percent shooting for the third time in five games. He's dished out at least 10 assists in three of his previous five outings.

J Dub kept his latest hot streak going on Wednesday by capping off his matchup against the Detroit Pistons with a game-winning tip-in. The Oklahoma City swingman posted 27 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He's averaged 27.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 63.3 percent shooting over his past three games. It'll be hard for him to keep playing at this level once Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back in the fold, though.

Quentin Grimes NY • SG • #6 PPG 10.4 APG 2 SPG .64 3P/G 2.03 View Profile

Grimes has had some strong stretches throughout the 2022-23 season and kept up his current run on Wednesday despite Jalen Brunson's return from a two-game break. The New York Knicks wing scored 23 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and tallied four assists in a win over the Miami Heat. He's averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.0 steals on 52.3 percent shooting over his past three contests.

Who's not

Portis has been awfully unreliable as of late for a man nearly averaging a double-double off the bench. He scored 12 points and eight rebounds against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday and has combined for less than 20 or fewer points and rebounds in three of his past four games while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. His role has been reduced since returning from the knee injury that sidelined him in February.

DFS play

Nikola Jokic is questionable for the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, and his absence could help several players raise their Fantasy value. Murray is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds through three matchups with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He's also averaging 22.0 points, 8.3 assists, and 8.0 rebounds without the reigning MVP. It's safe to say that Murray will play a strong role on offense whether Jokic suits up or not.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.