Clarke provided 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Thursday's 104-95 victory over the Timberwolves.

The third-year big continues to be an important part of the Grizzlies' second unit, helping the club overcome a 26-point deficit Thursday to take a 2-1 series lead. Through three games against Minnesota, Clarke is averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting an absurd 70.8 percent from the floor.