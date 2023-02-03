Brooks was ejected from Thursday's game after getting into an altercation with Donovan Mitchell.

After going down on a layup attempt that was blocked by Evan Mobley, Brooks threw an arm toward Mitchell's... groin region and an altercation ensued. It's likely that Brooks could face a possible suspension from the league for his actions, so he might not be available for Sunday's matchup with the Raptors. If he is forced to miss a game, that would open up more minutes for Ziaire Williams, David Roddy and Jake LaRavia.