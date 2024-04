Brooks is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers with left adductor soreness.

Brooks is one of several regulars who won't play for the Rockets in the season finale, as the coaching staff doesn't want to risk him in a meaningless game since Houston is out of the playoff race. Brooks will end his first year with the Rockets organization with averages of 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals across 30.9 minutes per game in 72 starts.