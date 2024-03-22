Brooks was ejected in the second half of Thursday's matchup against the Bulls after being assessed a technical foul and a posterior ejection, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Brooks was ejected alongside DeMar DeRozan, and his absence will certainly weaken the Rockets on the defensive end of the court. Brooks is not expected to receive further discipline, however, so he should be available to face the Jazz on Saturday. He finished Thursday's game with 23 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 26 minutes.