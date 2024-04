Brooks accumulated 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-104 loss to the Heat.

After failing to record double-digit points in his last four outings, Brooks was Houston's second-leading scorer during Friday's loss to Miami. Brooks has struggled with his efficiency in his 40 appearances since the beginning of 2024, posting 39.2/32.3/84.5 shooting splits.