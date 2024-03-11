Brooks racked up 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 win over the Kings.

Brooks' struggles in March continued Sunday. Through five games, he's hitting 36.1 percent of his shots with averages of 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.