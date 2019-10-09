Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Gets look as starting shooting guard
Brooks has started at shooting guard in both of the Grizzlies' exhibition games, producing 22 points (6-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 45 minutes between the two contests.
Aside from his flawless mark from the free-throw line, Brooks hasn't done much to solidify his spot atop the depth chart heading into the regular season. To be fair, the third-year wing is likely still in the process of shaking off some rust after appearing in just 18 games in 2018-19 before undergoing season-ending surgery in January to repair a ruptured ligament in his right big toe. Brooks' inclusion on the top unit to begin the preseason suggests coach Taylor Jenkins might view the 23-year-old as the early favorite to start at shooting guard when the regular season begins, but Grayson Allen's solid showing off the bench Tuesday versus the New Zealand Breakers (18 points, five rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes) may have tightened up the job battle.
