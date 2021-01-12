Brooks registered 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes in Monday's 101-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Brooks has settled as Memphis' go-to guy on offense in absence of Ja Morant (ankle), and he has embraced that role -- he has scored 20 or more points in his last two games while reaching that feat four times already. Brooks also played more than 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 28, and he should continue to be one of the Grizzlies' main scoring threats in the short-term scenario.