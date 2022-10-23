Brooks (thigh) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Brooks has missed the Grizzlies' first three games of the season due to a thigh injury, but he'll have a chance to return to the court Monday. If he remains out, John Konchar, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy should see additional playing time once again.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Not trending well enough, still out•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Trending well, game-time call•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Questionable at Dallas•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Doubtful Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ruled out for opener•