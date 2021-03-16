Brooks turned in 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and an assist across 29 minutes in Monday's 122-99 loss to the Suns.

Shot volume is the key to success for Brooks, and while he achieved that with 14 attempts, he didn't hit enough to be fully relevant. Brooks is rarely going to give you a lot in the ancillary categories and is almost entirely dependent on a good night of shooting from the field. If he faces a team that is poor in defending the perimeter, he'll be slightly more effective due to increased opportunity from beyond the arc.